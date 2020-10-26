‘Boogaloo Boi’ Charged with Firing on Police Department During Minneapolis Unrest

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a federal criminal complaint against IVAN HARRISON HUNTER, 26, charging him with participating in a riot. HUNTER, who was arrested on October 21, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, made his initial appearance yesterday before Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad in U.S. District Court in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, in late May of 2020, the FBI initiated an investigation into members of the “Boogaloo Bois” based on information that members were discussing committing crimes of violence and were maintaining an armed presence on the streets of Minneapolis during civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. The Boogaloo Bois are a loosely-connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments. The term “Boogaloo” itself references an impending second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, between May 27 and May 28, 2020, HUNTER, who claims to be a member of the Boogaloo Bois, traveled in interstate commerce from Texas to Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the intent to participate in a riot. Federal agents reviewed a video taken on the night of May 28, 2020, that shows an individual, later identified as HUNTER, discharged 13 rounds from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. At the time of the shooting there were other individuals believed to be looters still inside the building. Law enforcement recovered from the scene discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, upon returning to Texas, HUNTER made various statements on social media describing the violence in which he engaged in Minneapolis. On June 3, 2020, officers with the Austin Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck for numerous traffic violations. HUNTER was one of three occupants in the vehicle. HUNTER, the front seat passenger, had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle affixed to a tactical vest he was wearing. Officers found three semi-automatic rifles on the rear seat of the vehicle, one loaded pistol in plain view next to the driver’s seat, and another loaded pistol in the center console. Several days after the traffic stop, federal agents became aware of HUNTER’s online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who has been charged in the Northern District of California with the May 29, 2020, murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer in Oakland, California.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter, and Trial Attorneys George Kraehe and Phil Viti of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

This case falls within the purview of the Attorney General’s Task Force to Combat Violent Anti-Government Extremism. Launched in June 2020, the Task Force is dedicated to supporting the investigation and prosecution of any person or group who commits violence in the name of an anti-government ideology.

Read more at the Justice Department

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)