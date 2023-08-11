CENTCOM Coalition Operations in July Killed 5 ISIS Members, Detained 30

During the month of July 2023, U.S. Central Command, along with coalition and other partners, conducted a total of 31 D-ISIS operations, resulting in 5 ISIS operatives killed and 30 detained.

“Thanks to the efforts of our Coalition-supported partners, we have seen a dramatic reduction in ISIS activity and effectiveness across our area of operations.” said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, CJTF-OIR Commanding General. “We remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling our partners in the lead toward an enduring defeat of ISIS.”

The following is a breakdown of D-ISIS operations for July 2023 by country:

In Iraq In Syria 20 partnered operations 11 partnered operations 0 U.S.-only operations 0 U.S.-only operations 2 ISIS operatives killed 3 ISIS operatives killed 24 ISIS operatives detained 6 ISIS operatives detained

“Our partnership with the Iraqi Security Force and Syrian Democratic Forces is crucial to addressing challenges posed by ISIS within the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Our partners remain aggressively engaged to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

