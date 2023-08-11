82.6 F
CENTCOM Coalition Operations in July Killed 5 ISIS Members, Detained 30

“We remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling our partners in the lead toward an enduring defeat of ISIS.”

By Homeland Security Today
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon pilots conduct combined personnel recovery and slow-moving target intercept validation with the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard on July 1, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 1-106th ASB is deployed as part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, and along with Task Force Typhoon, support Operation Inherent Resolve to advise and assist and enable partner forces in Iraq and Syria in their mission to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anastasia Strong)

During the month of July 2023, U.S. Central Command, along with coalition and other partners, conducted a total of 31 D-ISIS operations, resulting in 5 ISIS operatives killed and 30 detained.

“Thanks to the efforts of our Coalition-supported partners, we have seen a dramatic reduction in ISIS activity and effectiveness across our area of operations.” said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, CJTF-OIR Commanding General. “We remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling our partners in the lead toward an enduring defeat of ISIS.”

The following is a breakdown of D-ISIS operations for July 2023 by country:

In Iraq In Syria
20 partnered operations 11 partnered operations
0 U.S.-only operations 0 U.S.-only operations
2 ISIS operatives killed 3 ISIS operatives killed
24 ISIS operatives detained 6 ISIS operatives detained

“Our partnership with the Iraqi Security Force and Syrian Democratic Forces is crucial to addressing challenges posed by ISIS within the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Our partners remain aggressively engaged to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Read more at CENTCOM

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

