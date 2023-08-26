Chelsea Man Indicted for Unlawful Trafficking of Machine Gun Conversion Devices

A Chelsea man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston with illegally selling machine gun conversion devices.

Michael Williams, 49, was indicted on two counts of transferring or possessing a machine gun and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. Williams was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on July 28, 2023.

According to the charging documents, in January 2023, Williams agreed to sell several machine gun conversion devices and other firearm accessories to an undercover federal agent. It is alleged that, following a series of communications, Williams met the undercover agent twice at a pre-arranged location. It is further alleged that on Jan. 12, 2023, Williams sold the first machine gun conversion device, along with numerous rounds of ammunition, to the undercover agent. On the following day Williams allegedly sold two additional machine gun conversion devices to the undercover agent. Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

The charge of unlawful transferring or possession of a machine gun provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The felon in possession charge provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Dawley of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

