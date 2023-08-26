73.3 F
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Biden to Request Funding for New Coronavirus Vaccine

Biden’s comments come as the CDC announced it has detected a new coronavirus variant.

By Kylie Bielby
U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Bates of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, draws out the Moderna vaccination with a syringe at Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Marshall)

As hospitalizations and case numbers increase, alongside concerns of new Covid strains, President Biden said that he would seek additional funding from Congress to develop a new vaccine. As with any mutating virus, updated vaccines are essential.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary — that works,” Biden said yesterday.

He added that the new vaccine would be recommended to everybody, whether they have been vaccinated against Covid before or not.

Biden’s comments come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it has detected a new coronavirus variant, labeled BA.2.86. CDC says this variant is notable because it has multiple genetic differences from previous versions. Scientists are currently evaluating the effectiveness of the forthcoming Covid vaccine on BA.2.86, which has already been developed and is expected to be available this fall.

On August 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, awarded more than $1.4 billion for Project NextGen to support the development of a new generation of tools and technologies to protect against Covid for years to come. This would include vaccines as well as therapeutics and technologies that would enhance future responses.

While the uptick in cases and hospitalizations is a cause for concern, it is worth noting that the latest statistics available indicate approximately 12,000 Covid hospital admissions in the U.S. whereas previous peaks have seen over 1000,000 admissions. Nevertheless, the CDC is seeing a rate of increase in both hospitalizations and deaths of around 20 percent.

Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

