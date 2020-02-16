Cleveland Fourth of July Terrorism Suspect Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison

A man accused by the FBI of planning a 2018 attack on a downtown Cleveland park during a popular Independence Day celebration was sentenced Tuesday to spend 14 years in federal prison.

Demetrius Pitts, who has roots in Cincinnati and Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in November to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group al-Qaida, as well as making threats against President Donald Trump and his children. His plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office called for the 14-year sentence.

U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. placed the 50 year old on a lifetime of supervised release.

