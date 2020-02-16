Report: German Far-Right Terror Cell Met on WhatsApp; 12 Arrested

A group of German nationals formed a “terror cell” which they dubbed “Der harte Kern” (German for “The Hard Core”), the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

Prosecutors say the men wanted to cause “circumstances akin to civil war” by plotting “yet-unspecified attacks against politicians, asylum-seekers and Muslims.”

Authorities arrested 12 men in a series of raids in several German states on Friday. Germany’s Federal Court of Justice, the highest criminal court in the country, ordered the men on Saturday to remain in jail while the investigation continues.

Read more at Deutsche Welle

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)