Friday, August 25, 2023
Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve Changes Command

Maj. Gen. Matthew W. MacFarlane relinquished command and responsibilities to Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) incoming commander, greets ambassadors, Defense  Attachés, and partners of the Global Coalition during Ambassadors’ Day in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper)

On August 22, Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, traveled to Baghdad, Iraq to officiate the change of command for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. Maj. Gen. Matthew W. MacFarlane relinquished command and responsibilities to Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell.

“Maj. Gen. McFarlane’s achievements leading the 28 troop contributing nations of CJTF-OIR have been truly impressive. His leadership has played a pivotal role in the continued progress toward the enduring defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” said Gen. Kurilla. “His diligent efforts to enhance capabilities and train, advise and assist the Iraqi Security Forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces will have lasting impacts on the defeat ISIS campaign. We also welcome JB and his team to OIR and look forward to their continued efforts toward the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Gen. Kurilla also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohmmed Shai’ Al-Sudani to discuss shared security concerns, the way ahead from last week’s Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue, and opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

