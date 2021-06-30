(CBS)

Convicted ISIS Fighter Testifies Against Dearborn Man in Terror Case

A one-armed Islamic State soldier testified Monday he served alongside a Dearborn man accused of fighting on behalf of the terrorist organization, an unprecedented admission in federal court during the war on terror.

Minnesota resident Abdelhamid Al-Madioum testified during a dramatic, virtual faceoff in federal court in Detroit involving two Americans who prosecutors say fled the country to wage jihad on behalf of a terrorist organization. During more than two hours of testimony, Al-Madioum, 24, said that he met Ibraheem Musaibli four times while both served in the Tariq bin Ziyad brigade, which was filled with foreign fighters — including Americans — who served in war zones in Iraq and Syria.

Al-Madioum was the government’s star witness Monday during a fight over evidence gathered by FBI counterterrorism investigators.

