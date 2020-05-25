Convicted Terrorist Recalled to Prison for Owning a Moped

A man convicted of a terrorism offense has been recalled to prison and further jailed after Metropolitan Police officers identified he illegally owned a moped.

Following his release from prison in June 2018, Trevor Mulindwa of south-west London was on probation license and subject to a 15-year-long Part 4 Counter Terrorism Act 2008 notification order. Under the notification order he was obliged to tell police if he buys a motor vehicle but on November 13 2019, police identified he was the owner of a moped he had not informed them he had.

That same day they seized the vehicle and the next day they arrested Mulindwa at his home address, from which they recovered the keys for the moped. Police searched the vehicle and found an internet-enabled smart phone locked in the top box. By having this phone, Mulindwa was also in breach of his probation license. He was immediately recalled to prison.

On May 12 2020, he was charged via postal charge requisition with breach of a Part 4 Counter Terrorism Act 2008 notification requirement. On May 22 2020, Mulindwa appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the offense.

The judge sentenced him to eight weeks’ imprisonment and ordered him to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Mulinda was originally sentenced on December 22 2015 to six years’ imprisonment for preparing for an act of terrorism contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006, namely preparing to go to Somalia with the intent of joining Al-Shabaab, a proscribed organization.

