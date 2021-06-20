Countering Terrorist Financing: Lessons Learned for Tackling Far-Right Terrorism

In a post-9/11 world, the international community has devoted significant attention and resources to countering the financing of terrorist groups. For the most part, over the past twenty years this attention has focused on curbing the financial activities of Salafi- jihadist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS. While the UN’s 1267 Sanctions Committee was founded in 1999, its primary focus was the Taliban. It wasn’t until al-Qaeda’s deadly attack on September 11th did the UN 1267 Committee rapidly expand the aperture by sanctioning al-Qaeda and associated entities in October 2001. The UN would also, in the wake of September 11th, adopt Security Council Resolution 1373 on September 28, 2001. UNSCR 1373’s aim, among other things, was to criminalize the funding of terrorist acts and to encourage governments to freeze the assets of individuals and entities engaged in terrorist financing.

Read the report at The Soufan Center

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)