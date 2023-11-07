Crowdfunding for Terrorism Financing

• Interaction of Crowdfunding with Virtual Assets – As digital forms of payment continue to evolve globally, the crowdfunding industry has also incorporated funding options tied to VA. While Bitcoin has been the most visible, other types of VAs such as privacy coins are increasingly noted and pose unique challenges for investigators. Anonymity enhancing services such as tumblers and mixers can also be used by threat actors to further conceal the origin and destination of funds linked to TF. However, the use of VA may also have some limitations for TF, as it is not always convenient to convert VA to fiat currency and the value of certain VA can fluctuate dramatically. The adoption of VA for TF crowdfunding campaigns can therefore vary and should continue being assessed by countries.