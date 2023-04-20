Defense Department ‘Deploying Additional Capabilities’ to Potentially Help U.S. Embassy Personnel Evacuate Khartoum

Department of Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Phil Ventura said today that the Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, “is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies” to support U.S. Embassy personnel in the country as clashes intensify between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, if circumstances require it,” Ventura said. “As a matter of policy and security, we do not speculate on potential future operations.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Embassy Khartoum issued a security alert for Khartoum metropolitan areas (Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North) and other cities across Sudan.

“The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation in Khartoum and surrounding areas, where there is ongoing fighting, gunfire, and security forces activity. There have also been reports of assaults, home invasions, and looting,” the alert said. “U.S. citizens are strongly advised to remain indoors, shelter in place until further notice and avoid travel to the U.S. embassy. The U.S. embassy remains under a shelter in place order and cannot provide emergency consular services.”

“Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, it is not currently safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens,” the alert added.

U.S. citizens in Sudan were asked to ensure the Embassy has the following information by sending an email to [email protected]:

your full name as spelled in your U.S. passport,

your passport number,

your current location in Sudan,

your local telephone number,

your email address

Please also include this same information for any U.S. citizen family members currently with you in Sudan.

Actions to take:

Remain sheltered in place.

Attempt to stay at the lower levels of your location, stay away from windows and attempt to keep away from roadways.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review Department of State’s Travel Advisory for Sudan and the most recent Security Alerts.

Assistance:

