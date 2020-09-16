DHS Provides $10 Million to Local Communities to Prevent Targeted Violence and Terrorism

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded $10 million to 29 select projects to support the development of a nationwide Terrorism and Targeted Violence Prevention (TVTP) Framework. These awards were made through a competitive process under the Fiscal Year 2020 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program.

“With these grants, DHS has prioritized programs aimed at improving communities’ ability to prevent individuals from mobilizing or radicalizing to violence. These programs will create or enhance locally-based prevention frameworks to address these emerging threats,” said Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf. “DHS stands in absolute opposition to violent extremism, no matter its motivation or form. We will continue our constant efforts to combat all forms of domestic terror.”

These projects address the wide range of violent ideologies and mobilization factors that lead to targeted violence. This Fiscal Year’s program prioritized countering domestic terrorism. The TVTP Grant Program builds on the promising practices in the field of prevention. It is the only federal grant program dedicated to enhancing prevention capabilities in local communities.

Projects selected under the TVTP Grant Program cover many aspects of prevention, including building resilience, intervention, recidivism prevention, and reintegration programs at the local level. The projects selected directly support the objectives of the September 2019 DHS Strategic Framework for Countering Terrorism and Targeted Violence. Making these funds available for local prevention partners is a key milestone in the implementation of the Strategic Framework.

DHS evaluated 95 eligible applicants based on selection criteria, prioritization of grant program objective, and diversity of applicant types, activities, and geographic distribution as outlined in the FY20 Notice of Funding Opportunity. TVTP Grant Program funds support the development of local prevention capabilities at a time when DHS is observing an uptick in online efforts for terrorism recruitment and radicalization from a variety of sectors.

For more information, including full list of grant awardees, please see the TVTP Grant Program site at https://www.dhs.gov/tvtpgrants.

