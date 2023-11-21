Escalating Violence in Gaza Increasing Chatter of Possible Terror Attack in New York

CBS News learned Monday of increased threats of a possible terror attack in New York City as a direct result of the escalating violence in the Middle East.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is already taking action to beef up security and increase staffing of the Joint Terrorism Task Force following a new threat assessment by the New York State Intelligence Center that violence in Gaza is driving chatter about targets in New York.

“I am working hard at the state level with the control I have. I’ll be talking about this tomorrow, about exactly what we’re doing, and how many online threats we’ve uncovered, how many have been investigated, what the outcome is,” said Hochul.

The governor spoke about new steps she’ll be taking to deal with online threats and radicalization, even as CBS News obtained a new threat assessment which points to “an increasing terror threat to NYS.”

