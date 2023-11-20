DHS Eyes Competition for Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance Recompete

The Department of Homeland Security plans to launch a competition for the fourth iteration of the Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance contract vehicle.

DHS expects SETA IV to have a ceiling value of over $100 million and anticipates release of a solicitation for the planned indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by May 2024, according to a notice published Wednesday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

Services covered by the IDIQ contract include professional scientific, technical support, programmatic assistance and administrative services to support DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s efforts in research, development, test and evaluation areas.

