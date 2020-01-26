Fresh Rocket Attack Hits U.S. Embassy Grounds in Baghdad

Five Katyusha rockets landed in the US embassy compound grounds in the Iraqi capital Sunday evening, with parts of the compound reportedly damaged. No casualties were reported but sirens to take cover were reportedly heard at the site.

“Five Katyusha rockets hit the Green Zone without causing any casualties,” the Iraqi military communications center said in a statement. The Green Zone is a fortified area in the capital where diplomatic offices, as well as government buildings, are located.

The Iraqi Commander in Chief, caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, issued a separate statement shortly after, condemning the act of “aggression,” noting that the missiles fell “inside the US embassy compound.”

