This month, Jewish residents across Chattanooga received vague emails from their rabbis.

The messages, signed by either Rabbi Susan Tendler of B’nai Zion Congregation or Rabbi Craig Lewis of Mizpah Congregation, read, “I need a favor from you, email me as soon as you get this message.”

People who responded were told to buy gift cards, then email the card numbers and PINs to their rabbis.

