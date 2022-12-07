53.5 F
German Police Arrest 25 Suspects in Plot to Overthrow State

Officials said the network, part of a wider right-wing movement, was already well established with a concrete plan.

By Homeland Security Today

In a nationwide raid, 25 suspected members and supporters of a terrorist organization were arrested early Wednesday.

Officials said the network, part of a wider right-wing movement, was already well established with a concrete plan to overthrow the German state by force and install a new government.

The raids were announced by Germany’s federal prosecution agency and German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. Buschmann said the investigations were directed against a suspected terrorist network with known ties to the Reichsbürger movement. He said that the raids had taken place on individuals suspected of planning an armed attack on state institutions.

Read more at Deutsche Welle

