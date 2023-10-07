Hamas Attacks Israel with Rockets and Ground Infiltration, Prompting Israel to Declare War

A Hamas attack on Israel this morning has killed more than 100 people and injured more than 900, prompting retaliatory strikes against targets in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces reported early this morning that “barrages of rockets have been launched by the Hamas terrorist organization from Gaza into Israel,” and people in southern and central Israel were urged to stay near protected areas.

As sirens blared from southern to central Israel to the city of Jerusalem, IDF reported that “a number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from Gaza.”

“The IDF declares a state of alert for war,” they said at 8:23 a.m. local time. “Over the past hour, the Hamas terrorist organization launched massive barrages of rockets from Gaza into Israel, and its terrorist operatives have infiltrated into Israel in a number of different locations in the south. Civilians in southern and central Israel must remain near shelters, and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, inside shelters. The Chief of the General staff is currently conducting a situational assessment and approving plans for the IDF’s continued activity. The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for these attacks and will face consequences for them.”

The IDF op was named Operation Swords of Iron and IDF fighter jets began striking “targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza in response to the non-stop barrages of rockets.”

Just after noon, IDF said about 2,200 rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory throughout the morning. At 1:46 p.m. local time, IDF said that dozens of IDF fighter jets struck 17 military compounds and 4 operational command centers belonging to Hamas.

IDF Brigadier Gen. Daniel Hagari said, “There are hostages and prisoners of war that Hamas took. There are also deaths among IDF soldiers. We don’t have an exact number yet — we are at war.”

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a message to the county. “…I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out. At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.”

Mohammed Deif, commander-in-chief of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, announced in a statement the launch of “a military operation against the Israeli occupation, which comes in response to the continued Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and violations at the Al-Aqsa mosque.” On Friday, Hamas released a statement saying that the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War “will remain an inspiration for the Palestinian people to continue their comprehensive resistance.”

President Biden said in a statement that he spoke with Netanyahu about “the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel.”

“The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” Biden said. “Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Defense Department “will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

“The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself.”