Inmate Indicted for Sending Threatening Letter to United States Senator

Carlo Di Padova, age 61, was indicted for sending a letter from the Auburn Correctional Facility, addressed to a United States Senator, containing a white powdery substance and a message stating that Di Padova planned to have someone shoot the Senator in the head.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Di Padova, now housed at the New York State Correctional Facility located in Malone, New York, is charged with mailing a threatening communication and impeding, intimidating, and interfering with a federal official by threat. The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The powder in the letter was determined to be an innocuous substance.

Each charge filed against Di Padova carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), and the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, Office of Special Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.

