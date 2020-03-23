U.S. and Coalition military members, alongside civilian Department of Defense personnel, run away from gunfire during a Taliban-led attack at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 11, 2019. Enemy fighters were killed in a series of airstrikes after an unsuccessful attempt to breach Bagram. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lotz)

ISIS Attack Targets U.S. Troops at Bagram Airfield in Third Such Incident Since Taliban Peace Deal

An Islamic State militant fired mortars at U.S. and international troops at Bagram Airfield in what security officials said was the third attack on the base since the U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban last month.

No one was hurt during the attack Saturday night and Bagram Airfield, the largest U.S. base in Afghanistan, was not damaged, a spokesman for the NATO Resolute Support mission said Monday.

A man in a small pickup drove through a police checkpoint near Bagram about 8 p.m. Saturday and fired three mortars at the base before escaping, said Mohammad Mahfooz Alizada, police chief of Parwan province.

