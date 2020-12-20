ISIS Fanboy Applies for Job at FBI: Guess What Happens Next

If you’re applying for a job at the FBI, it’s probably a good idea not to shitpost a heap of jihadi memes and jokes about blowing up Israelis. But if you simply must, don’t lie about your secret alt account when questioned by agents.

That’s allegedly what got Abdulwuhab Humayun in trouble, according to newly filed court records. FBI agents say Humayun posted anti-Semitic, jihadi-cheerleading memes on a Twitter account, @AmericanEmirate, for two years before he applied for a technical position at the bureau. Humayun later allegedly lied about owning the account and then tried to hide his tracks after agents questioned him about his online activities.

Humayun is now charged with one count of lying to federal agents after he allegedly covered up his association with the account.

Read more at the Daily Beast

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)