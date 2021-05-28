Kentucky Man Arrested for Allegedly Spraying Police with a Fire Extinguisher, Stealing Helmet at Capitol

A Kentucky man was arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Nicholas James Brockhoff, 20, of Covington, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges. Brockhoff will make his initial court appearance in the Western District of Tennessee later today.

According to court documents, Brockhoff was on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol where U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were attempting to control the crowd. At approximately 1 p.m., numerous individuals climbed on top of the scaffolding that was set up for then President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration which allowed them to observe law enforcement officers below. As depicted in surveillance footage, Brockhoff stood above officers and sprayed them with a fire extinguisher, obstructing their ability to see. The surveillance footage then shows Brockhoff entering the Capitol through a broken window.

Once inside, MPD body-worn camera (BWC) footage captures Brockhoff in possession of a stolen MPD helmet which he told the officer, “I just found it [the MPD helmet] on the ground.” In another verbal exchange, Brockhoff told the officer his name and confirmed minor injuries from broken glass.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky and the Western District of Tennessee.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office who listed Brockhoff as #255 in their seeking information photos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Louisville and Memphis Field Offices.

In the first 120 days after Jan. 6, approximately 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at the Justice Department

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)