Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Run Over California Park Goers of Middle Eastern Descent, Threatening to ‘Shoot and Bomb’ Them

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said today that a man accused of attacking and threatening park goers has been taken into custody.

At approximately 7:30 PM on Sunday, August 6, 2023, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received numerous 911 calls about a male trying to run over people at Heron Landing Park in the City of Rancho Cordova, Calif. Callers also reported the subject targeting and yelling racial slurs at park goers of Middle Eastern descent, threatening to “shoot and bomb” them.

Rancho Cordova Police Officers and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene moments later and confirmed that fortunately no one was injured. Sheriff’s Bias Based Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene a short time later and began their investigation.

Based on witness accounts, video footage, and other evidence, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Robert Avery of Orangevale. Avery was driving a 2012 Honda Insight, license plate #6ZLG895. Avery is also a confirmed PC 290 sex registrant.

He was wanted for PC 245 (Assault with a deadly weapon); PC 422 (Criminal threats); and PC 422.6 (Hate crime statute). Avery was considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Use the “P3 TIPS” app, or online at www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com