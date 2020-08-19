Met Police Charge, Arrest Men for Terrorism Offenses

A man arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s (Met) Counter Terrorism Command was charged with terrorism offenses on August 18.

Ali Abdisalam Abdillahi, 29, of north-east London was charged with six counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On August 7, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 29-year-old man at an address in north-east London on suspicion of being involved with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They were granted two warrants of further detention, allowing them to detain the man until August 18, when he was subsequently charged as above.

Separately, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in Surrey, southern England on August 19.

At approximately 05:40hrs, officers arrested the 37-year-old man on suspicion of being a terrorist. The operation was pre-planned and not assisted by firearms officers.

The man has been taken into custody at a south London police station and counter terrorism officers are currently searching an address in north Surrey.

