Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges

The indictment alleges that Pallister possessed pipe bombs and a silencer, which were not registered.

By Homeland Security Today

A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided. Pallister was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that on May 31, 2022, Pallister intended to maliciously damage by fire and explosive a Helena Public Schools building and that he took a substantial step toward the commission of the offense. The indictment further alleges that Pallister possessed pipe bombs and a silencer, which were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Helena Police Department.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

