New Hampshire Man Who Allegedly Called Stolen U.S. Capitol Police Helmet a ‘War Trophy’ Arrested on Jan. 6 Charges

A New Hampshire man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Richard Zachary Ackerman, 22, of Salem, New Hampshire, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and theft of government property. Ackerman made his initial appearance today in the District of New Hampshire.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Ackerman was among a mob illegally massed on Capitol grounds, including on the lower west terrace and near an archway and tunnel that leads into the Capitol building. Court records say that Ackerman found a U.S. Capitol Police helmet and put it on. Later in the day, while wearing the helmet, Ackerman is accused of throwing a water bottle toward the entrance to the tunnel, where a line of police officers was positioned.

Court records say that Ackerman referred to the helmet as his “war trophy” and took the helmet with him back to New Hampshire. The FBI recovered the helmet from Ackerman’s home in June of 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Boston and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the Manchester (New Hampshire) Police Department, and the Salem (New Hampshire) Police Department.

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at the Justice Department