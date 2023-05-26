52.1 F
New York Woman Charged with Making Calls Threatening Attacks on Denver-Area LGBTQ Businesses

The defendant allegedly made various threatening comments in each of the calls, including threats to “shoot your bar up” and “you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q.”

By Homeland Security Today

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Sharon Robinson, age 40, of New York, has been arrested and charged by indictment with making multiple threatening calls to LGBTQ businesses in Denver and Glendale.

According to allegations in the indictment, the defendant called at least four businesses catering to the LGBTQ community just a few weeks after the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.  The defendant made various threatening comments in each of the calls, including threats to “shoot your bar up” and “you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q.”  The threats also included anti-LGBTQ slurs.  The Grand Jury made a special finding that the defendant intentionally selected her victims because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation.  The United States Sentencing Guidelines recommend higher sentences for such crimes.

The defendant was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Brooklyn, New York, on May 24, 2023.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Denver Police Department, and the Glendale Police Department.  Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Fields is handling the prosecution.

Read more at the Justice Department

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

