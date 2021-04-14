Oklahoma Man Indicted for Posts Threatening to Attack Big Cities, Lawmakers’ Families

An Oklahoma man has been indicted after he allegedly made threatening posts online.

According to an FBI affidavit, on Jan. 8, the FBI received several posts from both the Oklahoma City Police Department and Moore Police Department that were made on the social media site Parler by Michael Brandon Houck from Moore, who goes by Brad.

One of the posts reads, “You had better be ready patriots! It is go time very soon. We must attack all central communities to big cities are democratic cities. Fiber optics telecom bridges supply routes we can starve those MF* to death. The people are ready its time.”

