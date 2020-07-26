Our Children Were Killed by Islamic State Members. They Must Face Trial.

We are the parents of James Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller and Steven Sotloff. As Syria’s civil war unfolded, our children saw the Syrian people’s suffering and wanted to help, whether by providing humanitarian aid or by telling the world about this disaster.

While carrying out this work, they were abducted by members of the Islamic State, also known as ISIS. They were starved, tortured and beaten. According to witnesses, Kayla was repeatedly raped by the then-leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Jim, Peter and Steven were publicly murdered in the most brutal way imaginable. Nearly six years later, their bodies haven’t been found. No one has faced justice for their murders.

Some of the men who allegedly committed these atrocities are now in U.S. military custody in the Middle East. We implore President Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr and the Justice Department to have the detainees brought to the United States to face trial.

Read more from Diane and John Foley, Paula and Ed Kassig, Marsha and Carl Mueller, and Shirley and Art Sotloff at The Washington Post

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)