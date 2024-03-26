Sen. Marco Rubio said over the weekend that FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed to him that a trafficking network exists that smuggles illegal aliens into the U.S. who have ties to ISIS.

Rubio made the remarks during a Sunday interview on ABC News’ “This Week” while discussing ISIS-K’s devastating terrorist attack in Moscow late last week, which killed well over a hundred people.

“ISIS-K, ISIS-Khorasan, is largely the Afghan-wing of ISIS,” Rubio said. “It’s reconstituted itself as we warned would happen when we had this disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. One of the reasons why we didn’t want to withdraw precipitously is because you gave them operating space to reorganize themselves and plan externally. And since that time, they’ve attacked inside of Afghanistan.”

