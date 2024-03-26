Russia and China vetoed a United States-led resolution on Friday at the United Nations Security Council that voiced support for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war contingent on the release of hostages.

The resolution voiced support for an “immediate and sustained” cease-fire contingent on the release of hostages, calling it “an imperative.” It also condemned the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and continued attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, while reiterating the need for a two-state solution to solve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The wording of the resolution was the sharpest to date that the United States has proposed to the world body on the Israel-Hamas war. In previous resolutions, the U.S. only called for finite pauses in hostilities and it vetoed past resolutions that contained calls for “immediate” cease-fires.

Read the rest of the story at Politico, here.