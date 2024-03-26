38.1 F
Russia, China Block US-Led Security Council Resolution on Gaza

Russia called the resolution an “empty rhetorical exercise” designed to “play” to American voters.

U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at a UN Security Council Meeting on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Russia and China vetoed a United States-led resolution on Friday at the United Nations Security Council that voiced support for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war contingent on the release of hostages.

The resolution voiced support for an “immediate and sustained” cease-fire contingent on the release of hostages, calling it “an imperative.” It also condemned the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and continued attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, while reiterating the need for a two-state solution to solve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The wording of the resolution was the sharpest to date that the United States has proposed to the world body on the Israel-Hamas war. In previous resolutions, the U.S. only called for finite pauses in hostilities and it vetoed past resolutions that contained calls for “immediate” cease-fires.

Read the rest of the story at Politico, here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation's most vexing security challenges.
