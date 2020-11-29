Senior CIA Officer Killed During Combat in Somalia

Michael Goodboe, a senior CIA officer, died of injuries sustained in a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. Goodboe was a former member of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6 and belonged to the Special Activities Center, the agency’s paramilitary division. No additional information surrounding his death has been released.

The officer’s death will add another star on the memorial wall located inside the CIA’s headquarters in Virginia. The wall pays tribute to CIA service members killed in the line of duty. Having personally stood at the seal on the floor and looked at the wall, I can attest that you can only be humbled by the honor and sacrifice those agents exhibited.

In September, the CIA had tweeted that the wall featured 135 stars in honor of fallen officers.

