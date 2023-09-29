State Department Announces Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Offer up to $5M for Information on Co-Conspirators Responsible for the Assassination of Fernando Villavicencio

The Department of State has announced a reward offer under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of co-conspirators and masterminds behind the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken also announced a second reward offer up to $1 million for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a key leadership position in the Transnational Organized Crime group responsible for Mr. Villavicencio’s homicide.

Multiple assassins attacked Mr. Villavicencio, the Movimiento Construye party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, as he left a Quito campaign event on August 9. The Ecuadorian National Police arrested six Colombian nationals, believed to be part of a Colombian organized crime group, as part of the assassination plot. The investigation, supported by the FBI, continues to identify others involved in the assassination.

The United States will continue to support the people of Ecuador and work to bring to justice individuals who seek to undermine democratic processes through violent crime.

Any information in response to these reward offers in Ecuador should be directed by email to [email protected] or within Ecuador by telephone to the Ecuadorian Joint Rewards Task Force at 131. Tips and information may be submitted anonymously and all identities provided are kept strictly confidential.

