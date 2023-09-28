57.6 F
State Department to Hold Active Shooter Full-Scale Exercise

The U.S. Department of State is holding a full-scale active shooter training exercise today, September 28, 2023, between the hours of 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. It will take place in and around the area of the Harry S. Truman Building, located at 2201 C Street NW, Washington, D.C. 

The exercise will include participation by the Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, U.S. Park Police, the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services Department, and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

During the exercise, those in the vicinity of the Harry S. Truman Building should expect to see law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel, and participants with mock injuries responding to a simulated active shooter emergency.

This exercise allows first responders from several local and federal agencies to practice together, assess their emergency response procedures, and cement strong operational relationships among federal and local partners.

Read more at the State Department

