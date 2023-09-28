Jacqueline Maguire Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Training Division

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has named Jacqueline Maguire as the assistant director of the bureau’s Training Division. Ms. Maguire most recently served as special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office.

Ms. Maguire was assigned to the New York Field Office when she joined the FBI as a special agent in 2000 and was a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. She was the lead agent for the investigation of the five hijackers of American Airlines Flight 77 after the 9/11 terror attacks.

In 2006, Ms. Maguire was promoted to supervisory special agent, and then to unit chief, in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. She moved to the Washington Field Office in 2011 as a supervisory special agent. She returned to FBI Headquarters in 2014, when she was named the special assistant to the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch.

Ms. Maguire was promoted in 2016 to assistant special agent in charge of the Birmingham Field Office in Alabama, where she oversaw all criminal and administrative matters. She was named section chief in the Office of Public Affairs at FBI Headquarters in 2017 and promoted to deputy assistant director in 2018. She was promoted in 2019 to special agent in charge of the Criminal Division of the New York Field Office. In 2021, she was promoted to special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office.

Ms. Maguire has earned several awards during her FBI career, including the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security and the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service.

Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Maguire worked at the Office of the Medical Examiner in Suffolk County, New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree in comprehensive science from Villanova University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Long Island University, and a master’s degree in homeland defense and security from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Read more at the FBI