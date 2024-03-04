Survivors of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks — including victims of the Nova music festival massacre and the wife of an Israeli currently held captive in Gaza — have sued Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, over accusations it gave “material support” to the terror group by allowing it to fundraise on its platform.

The crypto firm’s financial support of Hamas’ deadly rampage — which left 1,200 dead, 250 kidnapped, numerous women raped and nearly 7,000 wounded — “cannot be overstated,” according to the civil suit filed by lawyers working with the National Jewish Advocacy Center in the US Middle District of Alabama.

Binance facilitated nearly $900 million in transactions between US customers and Iran in violation of US sanctions from January 2018 to May 2022, according to the DOJ – Iran is a known funder of terror groups.

