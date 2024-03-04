57.6 F
Counterterrorism

US Army Cuts 3,000 Special Forces Positions as It Shifts Focus Away From Counterterrorism

The Army said it "is not asking current soldiers to leave," but it is shifting its focus away from counterterrorism.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetrius Deck with 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, based in Middle River, Maryland, prepares his work station during Southern Strike 2022 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center Gulfport, Mississippi, April 27, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

The U.S. Army said it is reducing its special operations forces by about 3,000 positions, amid major cuts across the entire military branch as it addresses its recruiting shortfalls and shifts away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts to focus on more technologically sophisticated battles.

The Army said Tuesday it needed to identify about 32,000 positions to cut, but because it also added 7,500 positions, the total reductions that will be made are around 24,000 positions, or about 5% of its current force.

The planned reductions will only affect spaces, not individual soldiers. “The Army is not asking current soldiers to leave,” the Army said.

Read the rest of the story at Just the News, here.

