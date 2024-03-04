The U.S. Army said it is reducing its special operations forces by about 3,000 positions, amid major cuts across the entire military branch as it addresses its recruiting shortfalls and shifts away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts to focus on more technologically sophisticated battles.

The Army said Tuesday it needed to identify about 32,000 positions to cut, but because it also added 7,500 positions, the total reductions that will be made are around 24,000 positions, or about 5% of its current force.

The planned reductions will only affect spaces, not individual soldiers. “The Army is not asking current soldiers to leave,” the Army said.

