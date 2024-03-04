The FBI has warned this week that Russian state-backed hackers are using ‘compromised’ routers to sneak into people’s computers.

Individuals’ and businesses’ routers were secretly used to perpetrate cybercrimes, with the goal of accessing US government networks, according to the FBI.

In a joint statement with the National Security Agency (NSA), US Cyber Command, and 10 other nations’ intelligence services, the FBI urged anyone who uses the affected routers to take certain precautions to avoid having their data stolen.

Read the rest of the story at Daily Mail, here.