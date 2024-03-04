57.6 F
Cybersecurity

FBI Warns Russian Hackers Are Using ‘Compromised’ Routers to Launch Stealthy Cyberattacks in America

By Homeland Security Today
The FBI has warned this week that Russian state-backed hackers are using ‘compromised’ routers to sneak into people’s computers.

Individuals’ and businesses’ routers were secretly used to perpetrate cybercrimes, with the goal of accessing US government networks, according to the FBI.

In a joint statement with the National Security Agency (NSA), US Cyber Command, and 10 other nations’ intelligence services, the FBI urged anyone who uses the affected routers to take certain precautions to avoid having their data stolen.

Read the rest of the story at Daily Mail, here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

