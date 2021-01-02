Taliban, al-Qaeda Behind Illegal Drug Trade in Afghanistan, Says Counter-Narcotics Chief

Militant groups such as Taliban, al Qaeda and Daesh “are the main backers of drug trafficking” in Afghanistan, the counter-narcotics department of the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

The ministry said the provinces such as Helmand, Nimroz, Farah and Badakhshan where the Taliban has more influence, poppy cultivation and drug processing “have been on the rise” compared to other places.

“Three main groups including Al Qaeda, Daesh and the Taliban are the main networks in Afghanistan that are supporting (drug) trafficking in the country,” said Abdul Sami Popalzai, head of the counter-narcotics department of Ministry of Interior Affairs.

