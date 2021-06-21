Taliban Donations Soar in Pakistan Ahead of U.S. Pullout from Afghanistan

Donations to the Afghan Taliban are on the upswing in Pakistan border regions as the militant group intensifies attacks against Afghan forces ahead of the U.S. troop withdrawal, locals told VOA.

Multiple sources and eyewitnesses on the ground with knowledge of these donations have confirmed to VOA that fundraising for the Taliban has continued in various parts of Pakistan.

An informed resident of Duki, some 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, told VOA that Afghan Taliban militants stay with coal miners in the nearby mountains and come to the bazaar area every Friday to solicit 5,000-10,000 Pakistani rupees ($50 to $70) from shopkeepers.

