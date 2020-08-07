The Making of a Boogaloo Boi

On a cold February morning in this rural unincorporated community, some 200 people gathered by an old wooden house on the grounds of a popular ATV park and hunting club. They were there to form a militia, in response to a “Call to Muster” that had been posted on Facebook a few weeks earlier.

Leading the call was Mike Dunn, a baby-faced 19-year-old dressed in military fatigues with an assault rifle slung across his chest. His respondents were overwhelmingly white, male, armed, and over 60 — some wore MAGA hats, others flew the big yellow Gadsden flag, featuring its iconic rattlesnake and the words “Don’t Tread On Me.”

