The U.K. Terror Survivors Tracked Down by ‘Disaster Trolls’

Salman Abedi in an elevator on May 22, 2017, at 9:30 p.m. He appears to be adjusting wiring under his puffer vest. (Manchester Arena Inquiry)

Conspiracy theorists, who claim U.K. terror attacks have been staged, are tracking down survivors to their homes and workplaces to see if they are lying about their injuries, a BBC investigation has found.

Martin Hibbert, who was paralysed from the waist down when he and his daughter Eve were caught in the 2017 Manchester Arena blast, told the BBC he is now preparing to bring libel action against a conspiracy theorist based in Wales.

Richard D Hall has described how he physically tracks down survivors of the attack – in which 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured – to determine whether it was faked. He says he spied on Eve from a vehicle parked outside her home.

Read the full story at the BBC

