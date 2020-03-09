(ISIS West Africa photo)

U.S. Creates New Envoy Position to Counter Rising Terrorism in Sahel

The United States has created a special envoy for Africa’s Sahel region, a State Department spokesman said on Friday, to counter rising violence from groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State which are expanding their foothold.

Envoy Peter Pham, started his new role earlier this week, the spokesman said. He has been serving as U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa since November 2018.

“Sahel is one of the places where the situation is getting worse in the continent,” the spokesman said.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Affiliates Team Up in West Africa, Says U.S. Special Operations Command Africa Leader

