A coalition member hangs an 81-mm mortar prior to launching it at a known ISIS location near the Iraqi-Syrian border on May 13, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy R. Koster)

U.S. Military Did Not Account for Nearly $715 Million in Weapons for Syrian Partners Fighting ISIS

A recent Defense Department inspector general report said the U.S. military did not properly account for or adequately store nearly $715 million in weapons and equipment for vetted Syrian partners fighting ISIS.

The report said officials with Special Operations Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve and 1st Theater Sustainment Command did not maintain a central list of gear and equipment for Syrian partner forces complicating efforts to track or inventory the weapons.

The report also detailed that nearly 4,100 weapons that include grenade launchers and machine guns were improperly stored outside in metal shipping containers exposing the gear to harsh environments and potentially rust.

Read more at Military Times

