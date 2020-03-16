The Strikemaster Pair takes off for an aerial demonstration during the Duxford Air Festival at Imperial War Museum Duxford, England, May 26, 2019. The British Aircraft Corporation 167 Strikemaster was a development of the Jet Provost and used as a light attack aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

UK’s Air War Against ISIS Ends After Five Years

Britain’s five-year air war against Isis has quietly come to an end, with official figures revealing no bombs have been dropped since September – yet the MoD still acknowledges only one civilian casualty in the entire conflict.

The data shows that over a period longer than the first world war, 4,215 bombs and missiles were launched from Reaper drones or RAF jets in Syria and Iraq, and a wide discrepancy has emerged between UK and US estimates of the number of civilians killed.

The US-led coalition against Isis estimates that all air raids caused 1,370 civilian casualties, and a fresh analysis by Airwars, an NGO, of “problem strikes”, in which it believed noncombatants were killed, has highlighted three involving the RAF.

