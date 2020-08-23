UN Virtually Marks International Day of Victims of Terrorism

The third commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism took place on 21 August 2020 at 10 am (New York time EDT). It occurs during trying times for the international community, with the ongoing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic felt around the world. With the international community being focused on the response to the pandemic and cancellation of many memorials and commemorations, it is critical to take the time to remember and honour the victims of terrorism.

An online high-level event entitled “Not Forgotten: Stories of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism”, will be held with the participation of the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, for victims to speak about remembrance on their own terms, reminding the audience that it is not only about bereavement, but also about acknowledging the experience of survivors.

A short film on remembrance will be launched, with testimonies of victims and survivors of terrorism demonstrating their individual journey and experience, especially since the onset of the pandemic. This will be followed by an interactive discussion with a panel of victims, victims’ associations, and experts on how the pandemic has affected the ability to honour and commemorate victims and survivors of terrorism.

The event provides an opportunity for victims to share their stories and to urge the international community to strengthen their rights and address their needs, even during global health emergencies. It seeks to build on and consolidate these efforts, and translate them into practical and sustainable actions at the national level, shaping the way forward on national and cross-border commemoration efforts, and on developing comprehensive national assistance plans that address the need of victims of terrorism for communal support, remembrance, and even redress.

Read more at the United Nations

