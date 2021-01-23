An ISIS member with a U.S.-made Egyptian military drone. (ISIS photo)

Understanding Salafi‑Jihadist Attitudes Toward Innovation

One of the most notable features of the salafi‑jihadist movement has been its consistent effort to explore technological innovation. Indeed, there is a generally permissive attitude towards innovation in this area.

Where debate does exist, it does so with regard to the application of such technologies and their impact on civilians – which is itself a hotly contested definitional issue within salafi‑jihadist circles.

This paper has chosen to focus on three case studies where salafi‑jihadist innovation has been most acute. These are: (i) improvised explosive devices (IEDs); (ii) strategic communications; and (iii) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones.

Read the report at ICSR

