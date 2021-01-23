Understanding Salafi‑Jihadist Attitudes Toward Innovation

One of the most notable features of the salafi‑jihadist movement has been its consistent effort to explore technological innovation. Indeed, there is a generally permissive attitude towards innovation in this area.

Where debate does exist, it does so with regard to the application of such technologies and their impact on civilians – which is itself a hotly contested definitional issue within salafi‑jihadist circles.

This paper has chosen to focus on three case studies where salafi‑jihadist innovation has been most acute. These are: (i) improvised explosive devices (IEDs); (ii) strategic communications; and (iii) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones.

Read the report at ICSR

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)