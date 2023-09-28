62.1 F
United States Releases Report on International Efforts to Combat Antisemitism

The National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, released in May, includes over 100 actions the Administration is taking to address the rise of antisemitism in the United States.

By Homeland Security Today
Surveillance video at the Chabad of Poway shows shooter John T. Earnest at the synagogue on April 27, 2019. (San Diego Superior Court)

Today, as part of the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism , the U.S. State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) published a report on policies, programs, and actions worldwide aimed at countering antisemitism.

Specifically, SEAS identified more than 40 multilateral activities, city and municipal programs, civil society leadership, and law enforcement and education resources around the world.  SEAS Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt emphasizes the importance of a global approach to the fight against antisemitism.  By examining best practices internationally and at a local level, the United States can learn how to combat this hatred more effectively.

The National Strategy, released in May, represents the most comprehensive and ambitious U.S. government effort to counter antisemitism in U.S. history.  It includes over 100 actions the Administration is taking to address the rise of antisemitism in the United States.  The strategy calls for increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism, improving safety for Jewish communities, reversing the normalization of antisemitism, and building coalitions across communities to fight hate.

The identified programs call out antisemitism, embrace the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, assess the prevalence and reach of antisemitism, and identify and apply diverse and dynamic solutions.

Click here to access the full report.

Read more at the State Department

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

