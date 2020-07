Fabiola Curran and her husband live off Gambol Street in what they say is a diverse community.

Sunday morning, as Curran began walking her dog, she noticed something unusual in her driveway.

Weighed down by birdseed in a plastic bag was a flyer for a hate group. Printed on the paper was an address for a KKK website, a phone number to call, and the words “100% AMERICANISM..PRAY FOR WHITE AMERICANS IN 2020.”

